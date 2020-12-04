Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says he hopes France will get rid of Macron "burden" soon

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped France would soon get rid of President Emmanuel Macron, describing him as a burden on France which was going through dangerous times. Ties between Turkey and France, both NATO members, have been particularly tense in recent months over policy differences on Syria and the publishing of caricatures about Prophet Mohammad in France.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:44 IST
Erdogan says he hopes France will get rid of Macron "burden" soon

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped France would soon get rid of President Emmanuel Macron, describing him as a burden on France which was going through dangerous times.

Ties between Turkey and France, both NATO members, have been particularly tense in recent months over policy differences on Syria and the publishing of caricatures about Prophet Mohammad in France. "Macron is a burden on France. Macron and France are going through a very dangerous period actually," Erdogan told reporters, referring to protests in French cities. "My hope is that France gets rid of the Macron trouble as soon as possible."

Ankara and Paris have also traded accusations over their roles in the Nagorno-Karabkah conflict. France says Turkey fueled fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. Ankara, which backed its ethnic Turkic kin in Azerbaijan during weeks of fighting which drove Armenian forces from territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, denies this.

Turkey has said France, a co-chair of the Minsk group formed to mediate the issue, was not objective. Erdogan said on Friday that Paris' status as a mediator was "no more" due to its support for Armenia and slammed a French Senate resolution this week urging that Nagorno-Karabakh be recognised as a republic. "(Azeri President) Ilham Aliyev had some advice for the French. What did he say? 'If they love Armenians so much, then they should give Marseilles to the Armenians'. I am making the same recommendation. If they love them so much, they should give Marseilles to the Armenians," he said.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran Indian-origin activist Rashid 'Ram' Salojee passes away in South Africa

Prominent Indian-origin apartheid-era activist Dr Rashid Ahmed Mahmood has died in South Africa. He was 87. Mahmood passed away peacefully in his Lenasia residence in Gauteng Province on Wednesday. He was not receiving treatment for any ma...

UK COVID R number dips to 0.8-1.0, pandemic shrinking quicker

The estimated reproduction R number has dipped to between 0.8 and 1.0, down from 0.9-1.0 a week ago, government scientists said on Friday, adding that the pandemic was estimated to be shrinking quicker than before too. An R number between 0...

24X7 RTGS from Dec 14; Rs 5,000 new limit for contactless card transactions

In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures including enhancing the limit for contactless card transactions to Rs 5,000 and making RTGS transaction facility available round the clock ...

Goa govt committed to restart mining to bring relief to people, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to restart mining to bring relief to people. Minning in Goa is halted since March 2018 after the Supreme Court cancelled Goas mining renewals.The Goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020