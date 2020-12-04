Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Last wish fulfilled': West Pakistan refugees on exercising franchise first time

This is first time in my life that I have cast a vote, said Chand, who was just 14 years old when he fled from West Pakistan in 1947.Our last wish has been fulfilled, he said. After the scrapping of Article 370 last year, West Pakistan refugees can not only vote in local elections but also contest polls.

PTI | Chakjafar | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:16 IST
'Last wish fulfilled': West Pakistan refugees on exercising franchise first time

Tears well up in the eyes of 87-year-old Lal Chand and his 82-year-old wife Trivita as they hold up their inked fingers after casting their votes in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections at a polling station here on Friday. "Today, our wish to vote once in our lifetime was fulfilled," said the couple in unison.

Chand and his wife are West Pakistan refugees who fled to India during the Partition in 1947. They along with nearly 1.50 lakh others became eligible to vote in Jammu and Kashmir's local elections after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, paving the way for granting them domicile status. "This is first time in my life that I have cast a vote," said Chand, who was just 14 years old when he fled from West Pakistan in 1947.

"Our last wish has been fulfilled," he said. Chand and Trivita weren't the only ones ecstatic to have exercised their franchise.

Their village, Chak Jaffar, home to several other West Pakistan refugees, wore a festive look. People, old and young, danced to drum beats as they celebrated "independence" and shedding the "unwanted citizens" tag. President of Pakistan Refugees Action Committee Laba Ram Gandhi led the celebrations and danced with other members of the community.

"We are very happy to have voted in these elections. It is a message to the entire country that justice has been done to us after seven decades. We got our independence today," Gandhi said. The villagers thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving them their rights.

"We thank Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. They have done justice with us. We were living as unwanted citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. We had no rights, from voting to getting jobs. Now we are proud citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Now our children will get all the rights," a villager, Sukh Ram, 80, said. "It feels like a rebirth for us. It seems like we have started a new life. It is all because of the prime minister," he said.

Another villager, Asha Devi, said, "Now our children will not live a miserable life as we did. They will have rights to vote, jobs, education and own property." Till August 5 last year, except for parliamentary elections, these refugees were barred from voting in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly, panchayat and urban local body polls. The refugees, who migrated from parts of west Punjab and Gujarat that are now in Pakistan, were also barred from government jobs, scholarships and admission in colleges, welfare schemes, and right to own land.

The refugee youths are mostly illiterate and earn their livelihood by working as labourers in agriculture fields in border belts of R S Pura, Samba, Hiranagar and Jammu, while the elderly work as domestic help. After the scrapping of Article 370 last year, West Pakistan refugees can not only vote in local elections but also contest polls.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

BJP asks if industrial workers originally hailing from other states 'outsiders' in Bengal

The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday wondered whether the ruling Trinamool Congress would describe the industrial workers, who originally hailed from neighbouring states but are living in this state for a long time, as outsi...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education B.ED degree in special education for specially enabled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020