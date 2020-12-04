Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panneerselvam welcoming Rajinikanth's political plunge his

The AIADMK Co-Coordinator also kept up his attack on DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP A Raja over the 2G Spectrum allocation scam, questioning the first come first serve basis of its allotment that prompted allegations of loss to the exchequer by the former Telecom Minister.Responding to reporters queries here on Rajinikanth announcing on Thursday, his decision to float a party in January 2021 and face the Assembly polls next year, the chief minister said let him first register the party. He has only announced no...I cant say anything without him registering it, he said.

PTI | Sivaganga | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:41 IST
Panneerselvam welcoming Rajinikanth's political plunge his
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (rajinikanth.official)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said his deputy O Panneerselvam welcoming actor Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party next month was his "opinion" and that he would respond on the matter only after the superstar registers his outfit. The AIADMK Co-Coordinator also kept up his attack on DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP A Raja over the 2G Spectrum allocation scam, questioning the "first come first serve basis" of its allotment that prompted allegations of loss to the exchequer by the former Telecom Minister.

Responding to reporters' queries here on Rajinikanth announcing on Thursday, his decision to float a party in January 2021 and face the Assembly polls next year, the chief minister said "let him first register the party." "He has only announced no...I can't say anything without (him) registering it," he said. Asked about Panneerselvam, the AIADMK Coordinator, wecloming the actor's decision to take the political plunge and hinting at a possible future alliance with him, the chief minister said his deptuty has shared his views.

"He has said his opinion, that's all. Everybody can share their views, there is nothing wrong in it." "As far as I am concerned, let him (Rajinkanth) first register the party, after that a response can be given.. how can I respond to imaginary questions," he added. Panneerselvam had on Thursday welcomed the actor's political innings.

Anything may happen in politics, he had said, adding, "if there is an opportunity, there will be an alliance with him." Keeping up his attack on Raja, earlier acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, Palaniswami said he was freed only because the "CBI did not produce evidence" and that he was "not pronounced innocent." "That is why they (CBI) have appealed (in the Delhi High Court)," he said. Questioning the "first come first serve" basis vis- a-vis the spectrum allocation that was closely scrutinised, Palaniswami asked "in which tender rules do you find" such a concept.

"..thousands of crores. not sum small amount. Rs 1.76 lakh crores they had looted in 2G. An appeal has been made... all can understand where he (Raja) will be after the case gets over," the chief minister said.

Irregularities were "clearly visible" since the government in which he was a part, the Congress-led UPA, had put him behind bars. "What else do you want," he added.

Palaniswami had lashed out at DMK and Raja over the same issue on Thursday as well but the Lok Sabha MP challenged him to a debate on the matter after asking him to point out one party leader who had been punished for graft. DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Raja were earlier accused in the scam but acquitted by a special court. The CBI has since appealed against the lower court verdict in the Delhi High Court.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

BJP asks if industrial workers originally hailing from other states 'outsiders' in Bengal

The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday wondered whether the ruling Trinamool Congress would describe the industrial workers, who originally hailed from neighbouring states but are living in this state for a long time, as outsi...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education B.ED degree in special education for specially enabled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020