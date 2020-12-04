Left Menu
Nadda to inaugurate BJP election campaign office in Kolkata on Dec 8

BJP chief JP Nadda will visit West Bengal for two days next week and inaugurate party's election campaign office in Kolkata on December 8, party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:17 IST
BJP General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP chief JP Nadda will visit West Bengal for two days next week and inaugurate party's election campaign office in Kolkata on December 8, party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday. During the visit, Nadda is also slated to attend a meeting with fish cultivators and interact with election management committees of three districts.

"Nadda ji will be here (in Kolkata) on December 8 and 9. On December 8, he will inaugurate our election campaign office in Kolkata. On December 9, he will attend a meeting with fish cultivators at Diamond Harbour and will have a meeting with the election management committees of three districts," Vijayvargiya, who is BJP in-charge of West Bengal, told ANI. West Bengal is expected to go to the polls in the first half of next year. The BJP is making efforts to come to power in the state. It won 18 of 42 seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

