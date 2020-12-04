Left Menu
Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party workers have blessings of people in their efforts to bring the party to power in the state in the 2023 assembly elections.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:24 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Krishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party workers have blessings of people in their efforts to bring the party to power in the state in the 2023 assembly elections. Reddy, who is MP from Secunderabad, said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tally has come down to 55 seats.

"We had four seats and we have won 48 as of now. The number of seats of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also gone down, the same goes for TRS. BJP has today emerged as a strong party," Reddy told ANI. "Today's results indicate that we have blessings of the people in our efforts to bring BJP government in Telangana in 2023 elections. TRS has failed, people are against their dynasty rule and corruption. People have paved the way for a BJP government in Telangana in the days to come," Reddy added.

BJP leaders, including G Kishan Reddy and the party's state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, distributed sweets in Hyderabad following BJP's party's performance in GHMC elections. While TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats of the 149 results declared so far of 150 seats, AIMIM got 44 and Congress two.

The counting of votes for the GHMC election began on Friday morning. Voting for GHMC elections was held in 150 wards on December 1. (ANI)

