Nadda terms GHMC poll results as historic for BJP, says it shows unequivocal support for PM Modi

As the BJP registered its emergence as a major force in Telangana by bagging 48 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, the party chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:52 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda speaking to ANI on Friday in Haridwar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the BJP registered its emergence as a major force in Telangana by bagging 48 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, the party chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model. "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model. I want to thank the people of Hyderabad," Nadda told ANI here.

Taking a jibe at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Nadda said that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt K Chandrashekar Rao government. "The people of Hyderabad have made it clear what will be the results of the Telangana assembly elections (2023). I can say with confidence that people of Telangana have decided to say goodbye to the corrupt KCR government," he said.

In GHMC polls, TRS won 55 seats, while BJP bagged 48 seats, followed by AIMIM at 44 and Congress at 2. Earlier in the day, Nadda began his 120-day nationwide tour with a visit to Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Shantikunj, Haridwar. The aim of the nationwide tour is to strengthen the party.

"I am starting my journey of 120 days where I will travel to all the states to strengthen my party. I have started it from Shantikunj to take the blessings of the Gurus," Nadda said while addressing an event at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Nadda also attended Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar during his visit. In a bid to strengthen the party machinery in every nook and corner of the country for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda is undertaking a 120-day nationwide tour. (ANI)

