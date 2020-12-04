Left Menu
TRS was expecting to win more seats: KT Rama Rao on GHMC results

Even though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) seems to be all set to to retain control of the city civic body in Hyderabad after winning 55 divisions out of 150, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said the party was expecting to win more seats.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:04 IST
TRS was expecting to win more seats: KT Rama Rao on GHMC results
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Even though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) seems to be all set to to retain control of the city civic body in Hyderabad after winning 55 divisions out of 150, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said the party was expecting to win more seats. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Hyderabad who chose his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and made it the single largest party to represent them in Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC).

"I thank people of Hyderabad who chose TRS as the single largest party to represent them in Council. Result is certainly not what we expected. We are short of 20-25 seats. We lost about 10-12 divisions with extremely narrow margin," Rao told media here. The counting of votes for the GHMC election began this morning amid tight security. According to official results, TRS won 55 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered win at 48 seats, AIMIM won 44 seat and Congress bagged 2. The result for Neredmet ward was stayed due to Swastik mark issue as per the High Court order.

The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations. After campaigning by the regional and national political parties, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election was held on December 1.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)

