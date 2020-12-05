U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to revive Medicaid work requirements
The justices took up the administration's appeals of rulings by a lower court that found the programs unlawful. The case, however, potentially could become moot once Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. Seventeen other states are pursuing similar policies.
