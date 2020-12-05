Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Many of the BJP people are associated with Rajinikanth now", says Congress

The Congress said on Saturday its too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanths party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing lack of clarity on ideology, programme and electoral roadmap of the proposed outfit.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:22 IST
"Many of the BJP people are associated with Rajinikanth now", says Congress

The Congress said on Saturday it's too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanth's party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing lack of clarity on ideology, programme and electoral roadmap of the proposed outfit. The party's in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs, Dinesh Gundu Rao also claimed that "many of the BJP people" are associated with the Tamil superstar now.

He said Rajinikanth's party is not yet registered, his proposed outfit's ideology and programme are not known and there is no clarity on whether it will fight next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu independently or strike an electoral alliance. "Once that clarity comes, we will be able to assess (the possible political impact of the party); right now, it's too early to say", the former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President told PTI.

"What is his party structure, what exactly he is going to do, no body knows", the Karnataka MLA and a former State Minister said. "Till then, how can we judge anything?" "Is he going to be with the BJP... what he wants to do...

that all has to be seen", the son former Chief Minister late R Gundu Rao added. Rajinikanth announced on Thursday he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Police inspector suspended after woman SPO alleges rape

An Uttar Pradesh Police inspector posted in the Crime Branch has been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman special police officer SPO, a senior police official said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said in...

Maha forms five-lawyer panel for coordination on Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government has set up a coordination committee of five lawyers in connection with the hearing before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court regarding lifting of interim stay on the Maratha quota. State PWD Mi...

Soccer-Robben comeback on hold until next year

Former Netherlands international Arjen Robbens comeback has been delayed until next year as the 36-year-old continues to battle with injury, but he is still hoping to play this season. Robbens much anticipated return to his home town club F...

Seven held under anti-conversion law in UP

Seven people were arrested under Uttar Pradeshs new anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting a Hindu girl from her home in Sitapur district, police said on Saturday. The main accused, whose brother and brother-in-law are among those arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020