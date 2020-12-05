Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM. . MDS3 KA-BANDH Karnataka bandh: No major impact on normal life so far Bengaluru: The state wide bandh called by pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka on Saturday, opposing the government's decision to create a corporation for Maratha community here has had no major impact on normal life so far, other than sporadic protests and demonstrations by burning effigies. .

MDS6 KA-RAJINIKANTH "Many of the BJP people are associated with Rajinikanth now", says Congress Bengaluru: The Congress said on Saturday it's too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanth's party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing lack of clarity on ideology, programme and electoral roadmap of the proposed outfit. . MDS7 TN-RAJINIKANTH-SPIRITUAL 'Rajinikanth's spiritual politics not against any religion' Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's spiritual politics has got nothing to do with any particular religion and the actor will embark on a political journey of inclusiveness without any kind of discrimination, his close aide Tamizharuvi Manian said on Saturday. .

MDS9 TL-GHMC-MAYOR TRS may need support of others to win GHMC Mayoral election Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana has emerged as the single largest party in the GHMC polls, but it may need the support of others to retain the Mayor's post, notwithstanding its strength of ex-officio members, who can participate in voting.. .