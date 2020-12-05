CM Gehlot accuses BJP of conspiring against his government
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and trying to destabilise his government.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:44 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and trying to destabilise his government. Gehlot slammed Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah and (BJP leader) Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him."
"They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," Gehlot said at a meeting with party leaders via video conferencing. He had earlier accused BJP of attempting to destabilise his government in July this year. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Ashok Gehlot
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Rajasthan
- Sardar Patel
ALSO READ
Amit Shah springs a surprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters
Amit Shah deidcates city's fifth reservoir, lays foundation
Not just government and its machinery but 130 crore Indians fighting battle against COVID-19 under PM Modi's leadership: HM Amit Shah.
Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters
Morale of security forces high under Modi, says Amit Shah