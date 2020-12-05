Left Menu
CM Gehlot accuses BJP of conspiring against his government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and trying to destabilise his government.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:46 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and trying to destabilise his government. Gehlot slammed Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah and (BJP leader) Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him."

"They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," Gehlot said at a meeting with party leaders via video conferencing. He had earlier accused BJP of attempting to destabilise his government in July this year. (ANI)

