BJP trying to instigate people to create trouble at 'Duare Sarkar' camps: Bengal minister

Ghatak said 759 camps are functional across the state as part of the outreach programme and lakhs of people have already been benefited from it.However, leaders of some political parties like the BJP are trying to instigate people at some places to create trouble.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:01 IST
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:01 IST

West Bengal Labour Minister Malay Ghatak on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to instigate people to create trouble at 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) camps, a charge denied by the saffron party. Ghatak said 759 camps are functional across the state as part of the outreach programme and lakhs of people have already been benefited from it.

"However, leaders of some political parties like the BJP are trying to instigate people at some places to create trouble. The saffron party cannot see anything good in the programme. They don't want people to reap the benefits of welfare schemes," he told reporters here. The minister said the "beautiful and unique project" has already achieved success due to people's participation.

Dismissing TMC's allegations, senior BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said saffron party members were not involved in fomenting trouble at the 'Duare Sarkar' camps and blamed "TMC infighting" for it. BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had on Friday termed the 'Duare Sarkar' programme as TMC's "publicity exercise" ahead of the assembly elections due in April-May next year.

He said that the programme will not benefit the TMC as people are aware of the "hollowness" of such initiatives, which are of "no real help to the masses". Ghosh said TMC members' meddling in state government projects also questions the effectiveness of such programmes.

The Mamata Banerjee government, through the ongoing programme which will continue till January 30 next year, seeks to ensure that people avail the benefits of 11 state-run welfare schemes, besides hearing out their grievances related to the initiatives..

