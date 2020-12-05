Left Menu
Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) announces support to NDA in local body polls

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:49 IST
Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) general secretary PJ Babu. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) on Saturday announced that they will support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the upcoming local body polls in Kerala. PJ Babu, who is the state general secretary of the Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) announced this in a press meet here today.

Babu further said, "The reports which say that our party led by PC Thomas is going to leave NDA are baseless. We are requesting all party workers to vote for NDA candidates in the upcoming local body polls in Kerala." The voting for the Kerala local body polls will be held in three stages: on December 8, 10 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

