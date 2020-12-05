Ex-deputy speaker of U'khand assembly is dead

Former deputy speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly and Congress leader Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri died at the Max Hospital here on Saturday. He was 59.

Maikhuri had been under treatment at the hospital for more than a month. Sources at the hospital said he died of post COVID-19 complications.

Maikhuri was the deputy speaker of the state assembly from 2012 to 2017. Condoling his death, Pradesh Congress Committee president Pritam Singh said it was a big loss for the party.