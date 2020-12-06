Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain and EU agree to more talks in final push for Brexit deal

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 00:10 IST
Britain and EU agree to more talks in final push for Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences. Acknowledging the distance in their positions, the leaders' decision to resume talks that had stalled over three of the thorniest issues suggests both sides still believe they can secure a deal governing almost $1 trillion of trade a year.

But it was not clear whether either had changed their positions to allow a breakthrough that has proved elusive since Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 and entered a transition period with most rules unchanged that runs until the end of the year. In a joint statement, the two leaders said that while recognising the seriousness of their differences, "we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved".

"No agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved," they said after speaking for more than an hour on Saturday. "We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels. We will speak again on Monday evening." The talks were paused on Friday in the latest stumble in months of negotiations which have barely moved on three areas of disagreement - fisheries, ensuring fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.

Sources from both sides said that French demands over fishing rights in British waters remained a key issue, and some in Johnson's Conservative Party suggested that EU officials had to convince French President Emmanuel Macron to back a deal. An EU official said the pause in talks was about theatrics rather than substance. "Each side needs a bit of drama to be able to sell this."

Johnson, a figurehead for Britain's campaign to leave the EU, must be able to convince Brexit supporters that he has secured a clean break, reclaiming what he called during last year's election campaign the country's sovereignty. Von der Leyen does not want to offer too much to London for fear of encouraging other member states to leave and must also deliver a deal that does not alienate any of the 27.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin welcomed the decision to resume talks, saying on Twitter: "Every effort should be made to reach a deal." If the two sides fail to reach a deal, the five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and Europe grapple with the vast economic cost of the COVID-19 outbreak.

British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow the gaps and get an agreement after a week of negotiations failed to bridge significant divergences between the two sides.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EU chief says trade talks with Britain to resume Sunday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday.Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not r...

Centre has no data to back claims on women empowerment: Bengal minister

The Centre spends money on its propaganda on women empowerment but have no data to back the claims made in the advertisements, as women in BJP-ruled states continue to remain unsafe, West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja c...

France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirm...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020