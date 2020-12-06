Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain in 'final throw of the dice' as EU trade talks set to restart

Britain and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in what the British team said was a final throw of the dice to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday, and instructed their teams to resume the talks in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 02:30 IST
Britain in 'final throw of the dice' as EU trade talks set to restart
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in what the British team said was a final throw of the dice to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday and instructed their teams to resume the talks in a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences. Both sides acknowledge that time is running out to strike a deal before a transition arrangement expires at the end of the year and sources gave a pessimistic readout after Johnson and von der Leyen spoke on Saturday.

"This is the final throw of the dice," a British source close to the negotiations said. "There is a fair deal to be done that works for both sides but this will only happen if the EU is willing to respect the fundamental principles of sovereignty and control."

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the Sunday talks with his British counterpart David Frost would show whether a new trade deal could be struck. In a joint statement after their call, Johnson and von der Leyen said that "no agreement is feasible" if differences on the three thorny issues of governance, fisheries, and competition rules, known as the level playing field, were not resolved.

Negotiations were paused on Friday after hopes of a deal earlier in the week evaporated, with the British team saying that the EU had made demands incompatible with its sovereignty and warning that the talks could end without agreement. If they fail to reach a deal, a five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and its former EU partners grapple with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges Georgia governor to call special session of state legislature

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to hold a special session of the state legislature over election results there.On Twitter, Trump responded to an earlier tweet by Kemp saying But you never got th...

Body of 50-year-old man, allegedly murdered, found inside Delhi house

The body of a 50-year-old man, who was allegedly murdered in the national capital was found on Saturday, Delhi Police said. The man identified as Birender Singh alias Pappu son of Shyam Lal was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood wi...

Ivory Coast lifts suspension of Hershey cocoa sustainability schemes

Ivory Coast will lift a suspension imposed this week on cocoa sustainability schemes run by Hershey after the U.S.-based chocolate maker committed to paying a premium aimed at combating poverty among farmers. Ivorian and Ghanaian cocoa regu...

Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers' protest

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers protest against the farm laws, which entered its 10th day on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020