Trump presses Georgia's governor to overturn vote result

President Donald Trump has fruitlessly pressed Georgia's governor to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state. Trump made his request iof Gov. Brian Kemp in a phone call on Saturday, and the governor refused. That is according to a senior government official in Georgia with knowledge of the call who was not authorised to discuss the private conversation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A person close to the White House who was briefed on the matter verified that account of the call. Trump's request was first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump's fixation with his defeat is overshadowing his party's campaign to save its majority in the Senate. The call took place hours before Trump is to appear at a rally in Georgia, where Republicans hope he will dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in two runoff elections Jan. 5..