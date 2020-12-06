UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times

UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The TimesReuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 06:27 IST
UK cabinet ministers said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/cabinet-backs-boris-johnson-over-no-deal-brexit-fccwzj6mt on Sunday.
A total of thirteen cabinet ministers, including eight who opposed Brexit, said they would support no-deal if Johnson concludes that is necessary, the report said.
