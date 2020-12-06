V-P, TN Guv, CM pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

Naidu and Purohit paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar at the Raj Bhavan here, an official release said. The Vice President tweeted a video and pictures of his paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on his official Twitter handle at the Raj Bhavan here along with Purohit.

"It is the duty of all of us to realise his dream of a socio-economically inclusive democracy," Naidu tweeted. Palaniswami also took to Twitter and paid tributes to Ambedkar, hailing him as a "social justice revolutionary".

The Chief Minister said the late leader struggled to end untouchability and described him as a multi-faceted personality. DMK President M K Stalin also paid homage to Ambedkar and hailed him as "this century's new Buddha" and a guide to all.

In a Facebook post, Stalin hailed Ambedkar as "a source of knowledge from India, this century's Buddha, a light for all the oppressed people and a guide to all at all times." "I garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar at the Tiruvarur house of Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) who always walked the path of social justice laid out by Ambedkar," he said. VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan MP, TMC(M) leader and Rajya Sabha member G K Vasan and Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam (AMMK) founder and independent legislator T T V Dhinakaran also paid tributes to Ambedkar.