Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tie-up with JD(S) was Cong high command's decision, not mine: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his partys tie-up with the JDS to form a coalition government in Karnataka in 2018 was the high commands decision.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 23:15 IST
Tie-up with JD(S) was Cong high command's decision, not mine: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his party's tie-up with the JD(S) to form a coalition government in Karnataka in 2018 was the high command's decision. His comments come a day after JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that joining hands with the Congress and forming coalition government destroyed the goodwill he had earned and maintained for 12 years.

Kumaraswamy even accused Siddaramaiah of a conspiracy, as he stated that even BJP had not "betrayed" him to that level. In his reaction, Siddaramaiah said, "Despite having 70 MLAs, our party high command decided to support them to prevent a communal BJP coming to power.

Not me, but the high command spoke to them (H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy). I had not spoken a word with them." The Congress leader clarified that he was not present during the first level of talks for coalition with JD(S). "I neither met Kumaraswamy nor Deve Gowda, nor had I invited them to form the government. Where is the question of trapping?" Siddaramaiah asked.

In a tweet, the Leader of Opposition alleged that the JD (S) always considered the Congress as its opponent and not the BJP with which it had maintained a soft stance. "JDS is the BJP's B-Team, which is evident from H D Kumaraswamy's statement yesterday that he would have been chief minister for 5 years if he had gone with the BJP." Responding to Kumaraswamy's statement, BJP leaders said the senior JD(S) leader was 'repenting.' "Kumaraswamy would have remained in power if he had tied up with the BJP. Now he is repenting," Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday.

The BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Prathap Simha said Kumaraswamy's realisation that he was in a comfortable situation when he was with BJP is quite 'encouraging.' "At least he has realised it now," Simha told reporters in Mysuru. The BJP and JD(S) had earlier formed a coalition government in 2006 with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister and Yediyurappa as his deputy, under a power-sharing formula of 20 months each.

However, the government had collapsed as JD(S) did not transfer power to BJP, which later went on to win the next assembly elections and form its first ever government in the south. PTI GMS ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

PLI scheme well timed, to fuel manufacturing ecosystem for telecom, networking products: Qualcomm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Romanian Liberals and Social Democrats tied in general election-exit polls

Romanias ruling Liberals PNL and the leftist Social Democrats PSD appeared tied for first place in a general election on Sunday with 29.0 and 30.5, an exit poll showed, in a vote pivotal for the countrys future in the European mainstream.Th...

Odisha jail inmates to watch movie on Sundays

Jail inmates in Odisha will soon get an opportunity to watch patriotic and motivational movies on Sundays besides enjoying soothing music in their cells every day, officials said. The facilities are being provided to prisoners as part of th...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:00 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 6

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 200 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASKETBALL COLLEGE BASKETBALLSundays game coverage all times ET No. 12 Villanova at No. 17 Texas, 1 p.m.Grambling at No. 17 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. Stetson at Florida , 2 p.m.Missouri at...

'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year. Irelands prime minister, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020