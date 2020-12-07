NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:03 IST
National news schedule for Monday, Dec 7 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union Minister Harsh Vardhan at a science event-Developments regarding farmers' protest - Political briefings NCR -Farmers' protest updates-Environment Minister Gopal Rai to hold meeting over pollution NORTH -PM Narendra Modi to launch Agra metro rail project through video conference-BJP president J P Nadda's Uttarakhand visit-Samajwadi Party to hold protests across UP over farm laws -Farmers' protest updates from Haryana and Punjab SOUTH -MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to participate in TN BJP's concluding day of Vel yatra-Karnataka assembly session EAST -West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at East Midnapore rally WEST -NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's press conference at 3 pm in Mumbai PTIDV
