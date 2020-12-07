Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acting US defense secretary in Indonesia on Asia tour

The acting US secretary of defense met with his counterpart in Indonesia on Monday as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washingtons free and open Indo-Pacific policy.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:00 IST
Acting US defense secretary in Indonesia on Asia tour

The acting US secretary of defense met with his counterpart in Indonesia on Monday as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washington's free and open Indo-Pacific policy. Christopher Miller met Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto on Monday, according to Prabowo's office.

The Pentagon has said during his trip Miller will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of the bilateral defense relationships and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific. After Indonesia, Miller will head to the Philippines.

Miller was installed by President Donald Trump on November 9 after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Commerce and Industry, AYUSH ministries to work jointly to boost export of AYUSH products

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of AYUSH have decided to work together to set up an Export Promotion Council to boost export of AYUSH products, according to an official statement on Sunday. The decision was taken rece...

SC allows Centre to go ahead with foundation stone laying ceremony for Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would be done till the apex ...

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti....

VE Commercial Vehicles starts production at new truck plant at Bhopal

VE Commercial Vehicles VECV, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has started commercial operations at its new truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda in Bhopal, making it the companys eighth facility in Madhya Pradesh. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020