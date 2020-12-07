Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Eyes are on the West African economic powerhouse to see if it can maintain its standing as a bastion of democracy in the unstable region where election disputes this year have fanned fears of a slide back into authoritarianism. There are 12 presidential candidates, but most voters are likely to choose between Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party, and Mahama's National Democratic Congress, which have alternated in power since 1992.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:12 IST
Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Ghanaians started voting in elections on Monday in which President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival, former president John Mahama, are each offering plans to help the economy rebound from its first quarterly contraction in nearly 40 years. Eyes are on the West African economic powerhouse to see if it can maintain its standing as a bastion of democracy in the unstable region where election disputes this year have fanned fears of a slide back into authoritarianism.

There are 12 presidential candidates, but most voters are likely to choose between Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party, and Mahama's National Democratic Congress, which have alternated in power since 1992. A new parliament will also be elected. Last year Ghana emerged from a three-year lending programme with the International Monetary Fund only for the new coronavirus to knock demand for its key exports of oil and cocoa.

If re-elected for a second four-year term, Akufo-Addo is promising to push ahead with a $17 billion recovery programme to boost jobs, while Mahama's keystone pledge is a $10 billion infrastructure plan. A long line of voters stretched out of a polling station and down the road in Tema West district of the capital Accra. First-time voter Efua Opoku-Ware, 18, said she was voting "for a better leader who will address the unemployment situation and give hope to the youth for a better future", declining to say which candidate she had picked.

The race is expected to be tight, though commentators say Akufo-Addo has a slight lead based on his performance during the pandemic, in which his administration provided free water and subsidised electricity to households. "He has brought hope to many Ghanaians through his social interventions. It's been a difficult year," said 45-year-old businesswoman Evelyn Amey.

The two sides agreed on Friday to resolve any electoral disputes in court, after fears that unofficial security groups hired by politicians could disrupt the vote. Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT) and close at 5 p.m. Results are expected no later than Dec. 10, but will likely come sooner.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Edward McAllister, Raissa Kasolowsky and Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Abhishek Kapoor marks '2 years of SSR as Mansoor' on anniversary of 'Kedarnath'

Sharing two pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the character of Mansoor in his film Kedarnath, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Monday marked the second anniversary of the film. Kapoor who had also directed Rajputs Bollywood d...

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.81 per cent to Rs 164.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November contracts eased by Rs 1....

Omega Seiki ties up with CK Motors for electric three-wheeler sales in South India

Omega Seiki Mobility on Monday announced a partnership with CK Motors for sales and services of its entire electric three-wheeler range in South India. The partnership will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducher...

Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

Romanias opposition Social Democrats PSD won Sundays general election with just under 30 of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.The centrist Liberals of P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020