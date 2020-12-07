Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia's Abiy denies guerrilla war emerging in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denied on Monday that a rebellious northern force his troops have battled for over a month would have the capacity to mount a guerrilla war from the mountains of Tigray. Federal troops have captured the regional capital Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and declared an end to their offensive.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:46 IST
Ethiopia's Abiy denies guerrilla war emerging in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denied on Monday that a rebellious northern force his troops have battled for over a month would have the capacity to mount a guerrilla war from the mountains of Tigray.

Federal troops have captured the regional capital Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and declared an end to their offensive. But TPLF leaders say they are fighting back on various fronts around Mekelle. Ethiopia experts fear a drawn-out insurgency with a destabilising impact around east Africa.

"The criminal clique pushed a patently false narrative that its fighters and supporters are battle-hardened and well-armed, posing the risk of protracted insurgency in the rugged mountains of Tigray," Abiy said in a statement. "It also claimed that it has managed to undertake strategic retreat with all its capability and regional government apparatus intact. The reality is the criminal clique is thoroughly defeated and in disarray, with insignificant capability to mount a protracted insurgency."

There was no immediate TPLF response. With communications largely down and access for humanitarian workers and media restricted, Reuters has not been able to verify claims from all sides on the state of fighting.

AID NEEDED FAST The conflict, which has its roots in Abiy's pushback against Tigrayans' past dominance of federal government and military posts, is thought to have killed thousands of people.

It has also sent nearly 50,000 refugees fleeing to Sudan, seen TPLF rockets fired into Eritrea, stirred ethnic divisions, and led to the disarming of Tigrayans in Ethiopia's peacekeeping contingency combating al Qaeda-linked militants in Somalia. The United Nations and aid agencies are pressing for safe access to Tigray, which is home to more than 5 million people and where 600,000 relied on food aid even before the war.

However, two senior aid officials told Reuters over the weekend that looting and lawlessness meant the region was still too dangerous to dispatch convoys. The government says that with peace restored, its priorities are the welfare of Tigrayans and return of refugees. However, some residents, diplomats and the TPLF say clashes persist, with protests and looting also reported in Mekelle on Friday.

The TPLF dominated government for nearly three decades, until Abiy took power in 2018 and began democratic reforms. The party accuses him of seeking to centralise power at the expense of Ethiopia's 10 regions and says Tigrayan officials were unfairly targeted in a crackdown on corruption and rights abuses. The government denies that and accuses TPLF leaders of treason for attacking federal forces in early November.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EU weighs up sanctions against Turkey in east Med gas dispute

European Union foreign ministers evaluated grounds on Monday for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute before the blocs leaders decide at a summit on Dec. 10-11 whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive mea...

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore, Dec 7 PTI Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU secured 8th rank in the ICAR Indian Council for Agricultural Research ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year. The university attained 8th...

Chahal equals Bumrah's tally, Dhawan becomes 3rd highest run-scorer in T20Is

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became Indias joint-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game after equalling pacer Jasprit Bumrahs tally on Sunday. Chahal achieved the feat in the second T20I against Australia when he dismissed the ...

Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The High Court had also directed the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020