"I will react after Rajinikanth floats party," says Stalin

Anybody could enter politics and in a democracy, everyone has a right to do it, Stalin told reporters, addinglet him float his party and then announce its ideology, I will then convey my views. Rajinikanth had on December 3 announced that he would float his political party in January 2021 and face next years Assembly polls, due in April-May.The top star had said that a political change was imperative in Tamil Nadu and vowed a corruption free, good governance driven by spiritual politics transcending caste and religion.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (rajinikanth.official)

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday said he would react to actor Rajinikanth's political entry after the star founded his party and outlined its policies and programmes. Anybody could enter politics and in a democracy, everyone has a right to do it, Stalin told reporters, adding"let him float his party and then announce its ideology, I will then convey my views." Rajinikanth had on December 3 announced that he would float his political party in January 2021 and face next year's Assembly polls, due in April-May.

The top star had said that a political change was imperative in Tamil Nadu and vowed a corruption free, good governance driven by spiritual politics transcending caste and religion. Asked on Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing a commission to gather caste wise data and naming a former High Court judge (A Kulasekaran) to head the panel, the DMK chief said the AIADMK government, which has been in power for almost ten years now did not do it all these years.

Just months ahead of the Assembly elections, the government has made the announcement, which showed that it is "a stunt for elections," he alleged..

