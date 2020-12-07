Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU rejects result of disputed Venezuela congress election

The European Union said on Monday it did not consider Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday was free or fair and rejected the result, calling on President Nicolas Maduro to chart a path towards national reconciliation. "The results cannot be recognised by the European Union," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told a news conference, reading out a joint statement by EU foreign ministers who endorsed a formal position rejecting the vote's outcome.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:10 IST
EU rejects result of disputed Venezuela congress election
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union said on Monday it did not consider Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday was free or fair and rejected the result, calling on President Nicolas Maduro to chart a path towards national reconciliation.

"The results cannot be recognised by the European Union," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told a news conference, reading out a joint statement by EU foreign ministers who endorsed a formal position rejecting the vote's outcome. Venezuela's elections council said that 67.6% of the 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election went to an alliance of parties that backs Maduro, but that only 31% of eligible voters participated.

"The European Union (foreign) ministers unanimously agreed on an assessment that says that this election failed to comply with the minimum international standards, they failed to mobilise the Venezuelan people to participate," Borrell said. In their statement, released after Borrell's news conference, EU ministers called for "credible, inclusive and transparent presidential and legislative elections."

The Venezuelan opposition won congress in a landslide in 2015. Sunday's result allows Maduro to take control of the only national institution he did not already control. The United States and dozens of other countries accuse Maduro of imposing a dictatorship. Borrell declined to say if the EU would continue to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido - who is recognised as by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president - after Jan. 5, when the current parliamentary period ends. Guaido is currently head of the parliament but is set to lose his seat.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival. On Monday, Irelands High Court granted creditor protect...

General Sam Manekshaw asked Pakistan army to surrender or face annihilation in 1971 war, says new book

Indian Army Chief General SHFJ Manekshaw had asked Pakistan army to surrender or face annihilation in the 1971 war, says a new book which notes that pre-emptive attacks on Indian Air Force bases on December 3 night were immediately repulse...

Haasan accuses AIADMK, DMK of joining hands to shield graft

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK of joining hands when there was a common threat to those involving in corruption. The MNM chief, without naming the two parties in his t...

German soccer league to kick off partial rights sale in February

Germanys leading soccer league, the Bundesliga, plans to start an auction for a stake in its overseas broadcasting rights in February, managing director Christian Seifert said on Monday. The deal would bring outside investors into one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020