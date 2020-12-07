Left Menu
Romania's Orban resigns, says hopes Liberals can put forward next PM

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:58 IST
Romania's incumbent centrist Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday, signalling that he has given up his bid to become the next premier after Sunday's elections.

"I've done my best, we've done our best. My goal is to help create a majority (in parliament) without the Social Democrats.

"I hope my Liberal party will have the power to produce the next prime minister," Orban said.

