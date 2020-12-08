Left Menu
Telugu-actor turned-politician Vijayashanti meets JP Nadda after joining BJP

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti, who recently quit the Congress to return to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday met with BJP president JP Nadda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:22 IST
Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti met Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti, who recently quit the Congress to return to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday met with BJP president JP Nadda. "I am happy to join BJP today. I am confident we will form the government in Telangana in 2023. There is no development and administration in the state under KCR," said Vijayashanti.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Monday said that Vijayashanti's exit from will not affect the party. Vijayashanti had joined the BJP a day after she met with Home Minister Amit Shah. The former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Hanumanth Rao told ANI, "Vijayashanti was in BJP earlier and now again she is joining the party. Generally, she goes where the wind blows. She was assigned a star campaigner as she has a star attraction. People from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP for time being join other parties and then then they return to their own their own party. This is not going to affect us. We knew it earlier, as she wants to be in a party which is in power."

Vijayshanti, was a big star in south Indian cinema when she started her political career with the BJP in 1997. She quit the party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during its fight for a separate Telangana. She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009. Later she joined the Congress party in 2014, just before Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana was born. Her return to the BJP comes at a time the party is prepping for an aggressive campaign for the 2023 Telangana election.

BJP made major gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling TRS which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbaka assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling TRS. (ANI)

