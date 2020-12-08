Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump advisor broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

The agency charged with enforcing the act said that Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, used his position to influence the 2020 presidential election through his statements in television interviews and on social media.His comments were directed at undermining Mr Bidens presidential candidacy and persuading voters not to support him in the 2020 election, the Office of Special Counsel report stated on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:52 IST
Trump advisor broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

A federal watchdog agency has reported that one of President Donald Trump's economic advisors repeatedly violated the law during the campaign season with his criticisms of Joe Biden, now the president-elect. The Hatch Act prevents federal employees from engaging in political work while performing their official duties. The agency charged with enforcing the act said that Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, used his position to influence the 2020 presidential election through his statements in television interviews and on social media.

“His comments were directed at undermining Mr Biden's presidential candidacy and persuading voters not to support him in the 2020 election,” the Office of Special Counsel report stated on Monday. White House lawyers have asserted Navarro did not violate the Hatch Act because factual or policy statements do not constitute advocacy for or against a candidate, the report stated. They argued, for example, that Navarro's statement about Biden “kowtowing to the Chinese” was acceptable for him to make in his official capacity.

But the Office of Special Counsel found that argument lacking. It said federal employees violate the law when they make statements intended to encourage others to vote for or against a candidate for political office or when they promote or disparage a candidate's campaign. “Dr Navarro violated the Hatch Act because he engaged in that very activity,” the report said.

The report said it's up to the president to determine the “appropriate disciplinary action,” showing the limits of the law. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a private advocacy group, said that it submitted multiple complaints about Navarro to the Office of Special Counsel and that “the referral for action demonstrate the severity of Navarro's misconduct”. “In an administration full of people illegally using their government positions to influence an election, Navarro has been one of the worst,” said the group's executive director, Noah Bookbinder.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Hailing turning point, Britain begins roll-out of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccineBritain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Weste...

Hong Kong arrests 8 more activists as crackdown on opposition shows no sign of let-up

Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over an anti-government protest in July, the latest move by authorities in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.The police did not identify the peopl...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Japan retrieves asteroid samples in hunt for origins of planetsJapan has retrieved a capsule of asteroid dust from Australias remote outback after a six-year mission that may help uncov...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Europes top sides handed straightforward routes to QatarEngland were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europes top si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020