No restriction on movement of Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Police

There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said Satish Golcha Special CP on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, the senior police officer said, "It has been claimed in certain sections of social media and otherwise that there is some restriction on the movement of Chief Minister of Delhi, I would like to clarify in this regard that these claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. The Honourable CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident."

Regarding the Bharat Bandh today, the Special CP said, "The situation in the national capital territory of Delhi is peaceful and the situation is absolutely under control. The markets are open and there is a normal movement of the public on the roads. Traffic is usual. There are usual activities at the offices of political parties." "Delhi Police will intervene in case of apprehension of breach of peace or any effort is made to block the movement of any critical leader or any person," he said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited the farmers protesting at the Singhu border. "BJP's Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet.

"CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry," said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference. He further said, "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him."

"Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. After this, DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse had said, "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest." (ANI)