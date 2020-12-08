Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

In a statement, BJP national media incharge Anil Baluni said Nadda will participate in various programmes to strengthen the partys base in the eastern state.The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:09 IST
Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement, BJP national media incharge Anil Baluni said Nadda will participate in various programmes to strengthen the party's base in the eastern state.

The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation. He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, the party said.

During his two-day trip to West Bengal, Nadda will inaugurate the party's election office at Hastings in Kolkata and party offices in nine districts. Nadda will also participate in the party's various community-wise outreach programmes under the 'Aar Noi Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign, which is part of the BJP's strategy to counter the alleged hegemony and gunda raj of the ruling TMC in the state.

The BJP president will also meet representatives from slum communities and discuss various issues concerning them, the party said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020