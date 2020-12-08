Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK convenes meet on Dec 14, first post Rajini s announcement

The AIADMK co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami and coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam would chair the meeting.They would review the progress made on tasks assigned to the partys zonal incharges, ministers and district secretaries on November 20, according to a release from the party here on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:19 IST
AIADMK convenes meet on Dec 14, first post Rajini s announcement

The ruling AIADMK has convened a meeting of its zonal heads, ministers and district functionaries on December 14 here to carry forward the discussions on strategising the plans for the Assembly election next year. The AIADMK co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami and coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam would chair the meeting.

They would review the progress made on tasks assigned to the partys zonal incharges, ministers and district secretaries on November 20, according to a release from the party here on Tuesday. On November 21, Panneerselvam had announced in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a government function that AIADMK-BJP ties will continue for the assembly polls.

This consultative meeting to be held at the AIADMK headquarters comes days after Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth announced that he would launch his own political party next month and also amid speculation of a differently emerging political landscape ahead of the polls.PTI JSP BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020