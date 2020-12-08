AIADMK convenes meet on Dec 14, first post Rajini s announcement

The ruling AIADMK has convened a meeting of its zonal heads, ministers and district functionaries on December 14 here to carry forward the discussions on strategising the plans for the Assembly election next year. The AIADMK co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami and coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam would chair the meeting.

They would review the progress made on tasks assigned to the partys zonal incharges, ministers and district secretaries on November 20, according to a release from the party here on Tuesday. On November 21, Panneerselvam had announced in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a government function that AIADMK-BJP ties will continue for the assembly polls.

This consultative meeting to be held at the AIADMK headquarters comes days after Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth announced that he would launch his own political party next month and also amid speculation of a differently emerging political landscape ahead of the polls.