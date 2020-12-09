Left Menu
Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

"Yes, I would," Inhofe told reporters at the Capitol when asked if he would vote to override. He said he was "disappointed" the Republican president was urging members of their party in the House of Representatives to vote against the $740 billion bill.

