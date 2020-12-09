Left Menu
Development News Edition

No hope from President on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Central farm laws.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 08:48 IST
No hope from President on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking to reporters in Indore on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Central farm laws. "A delegation of 24 political parties is going to meet the President today regarding the anti-farmer laws. I don't have any hope from his majesty. These 24 political parties should also discuss with all the groups under NDA who are with the farmers. Nitishji should mount pressure on Modiji," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said a joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, CPI, DMK apart from his party will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws. "A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind on December 9 at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, a DMK leader and a CPI leader and others" Yechury told ANI.

"Rashtrapati Bhawan has said that due to COVID-19 protocol, not more than five leaders are allowed to meet the President. We have asked for relaxation in the norms for all the representatives of the 11 signatories on the letter against these laws," he added. Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh had yesterday slammed RSS while opposing the agricultural law, saying that RSS is not a registered organisation neither they have any membership, however, it is the most powerful organisation without any accountability.

"Why are they silent today? We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat if Modiji is not listening to the farmers' union and farmers, then the Sangh should stop supporting Modiji. BJP is looting the country, all they care about is triple talaq, love-jihad, NCR," said Singh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Google drops new features for Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden team to review sanctions operations at U.S. Treasury -Bloomberg News

President-elect Joe Bidens national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the U.S. Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programs, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported httpswww.bloomberg.co...

Biden considering possible China ambassadorship for former Mayor Buttigieg -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to a high-level ambassadorship, possibly to China, Axios reported httpswww.axios.compete-buttigieg-china-ambassador-biden-80aa9cc5-35a...

Vault now supports Google Voice; available to Workspace / G Suite customers

Google Vault, both new and old interface, has added support for Google Voice, allowing users to retain, hold, search, and export Google Voice data including text messages, call logs, voicemails, and voicemail transcripts.This provides you w...

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

Google Workspace will officially stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 IE 11 on March 15, 2021. to avoid any possible disruptions in service such as degraded performance or security vulnerabilities, Google has recommended IE 11 users to swit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020