Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. NATION DEL13 FARMERS-TALKS CANCEL Farmers' protest: Govt's 6th round of meeting with farm leaders cancelled New Delhi: The government has cancelled its crucial sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers' unions that was scheduled on Wednesday as farm leaders declined to participate, after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night failed to break the deadlock.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.35 lakh; recoveries cross 92 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, according to the Union health ministry. DEL19 AAP-KEJRIWAL AAP claims Kejriwal's movement still 'restricted', Delhi Police denies claim New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's movement is still ''restricted'' and the main gate of his residence remains closed at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a claim denied by the city police.

DEL14 RJ-POLL BJP BJP's win in Rajasthan local polls shows trust of poor, farmers, labourers in PM Modi: Nadda New Delhi: With his party racing ahead of the Congress in local polls in Rajasthan, BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Wednesday that this victory symbolises the trust the poor, farmers and labourers have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. BOM2 MH-NCB-ARREST NCB probe: Absconding accused held; Rs 2.5 cr drugs seized Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Wednesday. DEL20 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, three militants killed Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

MES1 TN-ACTRESS Popular Tamil television actress Chitra found dead in hotel Chennai: Popular Tamil television actress, Chitra was found dead at a hotel room here early on Wednesday and she is suspected to have died by suicide, police said. DEL18 ED-ARREST ED makes second arrest in money laundering case linked to Shiv Sena MLA Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a second arrest in connection with its money laundering case against a security service provider company and others that includes Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, officials said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD4 VIRUS-SC-LD POSTERS SC takes note of Centre's guidelines, says posters not to be affixed outside homes of COVID patients New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said posters and signages should not be affixed by authorities outside homes of COVID-19 patients in the country. LGD7 VIRUS-SC-COVID GUIDELINES SC seeks reply from Centre, states on COVID-19 guidelines, fire safety in hospitals New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday sought ''detailed'' response from the Centre as well as states on issues ranging from adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks and social distancing norms to implementation of fire safety guidelines in hospitals and nursing homes across India.

LGD6 DL-HC-IAF-PM Cannot disclose details of PM's flights as it relates to his security apparatus: IAF plea in HC New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) moved a plea in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) direction to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns (SRF)-II, saying it relates to details of the Prime Minister's security apparatus and cannot be provided. FOREIGN FGN16 US-INDIA-WEAPONS-PURCHASE India's weapons procurement from the US jumps to USD 3.4 billion in 2020 Washington: India's weapons procurement from the United States jumped from a meagre USD 6.2 million to a whopping USD 3.4 billion in the final year of the Donald Trump's administration, according to official data. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 UN-GENOCIDE-PAK-INDIA Let's pay homage to 3 million killed, 200,000 women raped by Pak Army in 1971: Tirumurti United Nations: As the UN marks International Day of Victims of Genocide on Wednesday, India called for paying homage to the three million people killed and hundreds of thousands of women raped by the Pakistan Army and religious militias in the 1971 Liberation War, describing it the ''most horrific episode in human history''. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 US-PAK-INDIA-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM Violation of religious freedom in Pak by govt; in India, much of it's communal violence: US diplomat Washington: The violation of religious freedom in Pakistan is done by the government, while in India, much of it is communal violence, a top American diplomat has said, explaining why Islamabad, and not New Delhi, has been designated as a country of particular concern by the US. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 VIRUS-BIDEN-LD VACCINE Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days of his administration Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his administration, he would mandate everyone to wear a mask, ensure 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations and reopen the majority of schools as he assured Americans that his ''crisis-tested'' team of experts will deliver better healthcare and revive the economy. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 BIDEN-HARRIS-PRIORITIES Biden, Harris reaffirm racial equity, diverse Cabinet in meeting with civil rights leaders Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris have reaffirmed advancing racial equity and assembling a diverse White House and Cabinet that represents America as they met with a group of eminent civil right leaders, including Indian-American Vanita Gupta. By Lalit K Jha PTI IJT