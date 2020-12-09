Goa CM wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on herbirthday

Gandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress'interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned takingresponsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls

''Warm birthday greeting to Congress President SoniaGandhi ji. May God bless her with good health and long life,''the chief minister tweeted.