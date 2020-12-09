Goa CM wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on herbirthdayGandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congressinterim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned takingresponsibility for the partys defeat in the Lok Sabha pollsWarm birthday greeting to Congress President SoniaGandhi ji.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:19 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on herbirthday
Gandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress'interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned takingresponsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls
''Warm birthday greeting to Congress President SoniaGandhi ji. May God bless her with good health and long life,''the chief minister tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Lok Sabha
- God
- Sonia
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi's 'PR driven media strategy' jibe on Centre's handling of China
Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide assistance to people in battling Cyclone Nivar
Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures
Ahmed Patel was a tremendous asset for Congress: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute
In democracy, there can be difference of opinion among institutions: Lok Sabha Speaker