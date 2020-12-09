Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt in Goa compromising state's interests, alleges GFP

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST
BJP govt in Goa compromising state's interests, alleges GFP

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) onWednesday accused the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government ofcompromising the interests of the state

''The government has compromised the interests of thestate for its own benefit,'' GFP president Vijai Sardesai said

In a series of tweets, Sardesai also urged the peopleto raise their voice over different issues concerning thestate, including environmental, economic and cultural, throughsocial media hashtag #SaveGoaNow.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit after fresh infections boost demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp posted on Wednesday a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of coronavirus infections in recent months boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices. N...

EU presidency Germany calls ambassador meeting on EU budget - diplomat

Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has called a meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU countries to discuss the blocs budget for Wednesday afternoon, an EU diplomat said.Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Polish ...

No UK PM could accept current EU demands, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday no British leader could sign up to the demands the European Union are currently insisting on, adding that while there is a trade deal to be done, the country would prosper without one.Our frien...

Poland and Hungary accept German EU budget proposal, official says

Poland and Hungary have preliminarily accepted an EU budget proposal from the EUs German presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish senior government official said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020