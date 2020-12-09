BJP govt in Goa compromising state's interests, alleges GFP

BJP govt in Goa compromising state's interests, alleges GFPPTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST
The Goa Forward Party (GFP) onWednesday accused the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government ofcompromising the interests of the state
''The government has compromised the interests of thestate for its own benefit,'' GFP president Vijai Sardesai said
In a series of tweets, Sardesai also urged the peopleto raise their voice over different issues concerning thestate, including environmental, economic and cultural, throughsocial media hashtag #SaveGoaNow.
