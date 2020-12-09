Joint legislature panel to probe into scam in water units: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, admitting to irregularities in the installation of pure drinking water units in the state, on Wednesday said a joint legislature committee would inquire and submit a report on the matter. The Chief Minister announced this in the Legislative Assembly following a demand by several MLAs, especially from the ruling BJP, who alleged a scam in the setting up the units.

Their installation was an initiative of the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. ''Many MLAs have said there has been corruption. I personally visited several places and found equipment lying without functioning. Four times more money seems to have been spent on them. There seems to be a big scam. We will get an inquiry done and punish the guilty,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking at the legislative Assembly, he said there would be an inquiry in two months and the report placed before the Assembly. ''More than which government, those behind the loot will be punished. Let a joint legislature committee inquire and submit a report,'' he said.

Yediyurappa was intervening during a discussion on issues related to pure drinking water units following a query raised by Yadgir BJP MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal during Question Hour. Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa, welcoming the decision on the probe, said he had demanded an inquiry when he was leader of opposition in the legislative council during the tenure of the previous Congress government, but no inquiry was ordered.

He said, ''There had been complaints regarding the drinking water units. So, after our government came to power, a research firm Ipsos was asked to conduct a survey. According to its report, 70 per cent of the units were working, 4 per cent closed and 26 per cent temporarily not functioning.'' The report said out of 18,500 units, 1,629 were temporarily not functioning, he said.

''As our legislators are saying that many more units have issues, the government is ready to get an inquiry done and do whatever the House asks us to do,'' he said. Earlier, BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged there was a scam in the units, and tenders were floated three or four times at a higher cost, and the units were of poor quality. This is daylight looting, 99 per cent of the units were closed, there is a big scam, he said.

''When Eshwarappa took over as the Rural Development Minister, he had said an inquiry would be made. But he is now quiet, he should tell the truth to the people,'' the BJP MLA said. Terdal BJP MLA Siddu Savadi said the units were not useful to the people, Rs 10-12 lakhs were spent on one unit but they would cost Rs 3-4 lakhs if purchased from the market that too of a good quality.

''Not sure why the previous government spent so much, there should be clarity,'' he said. Alleging that the units were set up with an intention to loot money, another BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra said they were faulty and can be set up at Rs 3-4 lakhs, while Rs 15-20 lakhs were spent thereby wasting taxpayers' money.

''There has to be an inquiry into it and those at fault need to be punished,'' he said. JD(S) MLA Venkat Rao Nadagouda too said the condition of pure drinking water units were poor in most parts, there was no maintenance and the machines were not installed.

Congress MLA U T Khader, however, said it was not the fault with the units but with the implementation of the scheme. Other MLAs, especially from the BJP, objected to this and said the units were faulty.