Minister Sriramulu forced to withdraw statement in assembly

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu's statement on diverting money under Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan for ''deemed expenditure'' created an uproar in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday, forcing him to withdraw it. His statement during zero hour that he would discuss with the Chief Minister the extent to which SCP and TSP amounts can be used for deemed expenditure was vehemently opposed by the opposition members, who trooped into the well of the house.

Some ruling BJP legislators also opposed it. They termed the move as 'anti SC/ST' and said no amount from these plans should be used for any other purpose, other than for welfare of the communities.

Raising the issue that money from the amount set aside for welfare of SC/ST communities under SCP and TSP was being diverted, BJP MLA P Rajeev said it was being used for things like construction of steel bridge,metro work,urban development and for district roads, by showing it as ''unspent amount''. He said the amount allocated for the SC/ST communities should be used only for the welfare of these sections and not for any other purpose.

Legislators cutting across party lines, including JD(S)' H K Kumaraswamy and N Mahesh of BSP also stated that SCP and TSP amount was being diverted to other things in the name of deemed expenditure and it should not be allowed. Though there was even a law to this effect, it was not being implemented, which was an 'atrocity,' they said.

In reply, the minister said he had held detailed discussions with the Finance Department on SCP and TSP amounts being used for deemed expenditure, and there was no mention about how much can be utilized for the purpose. He further said he would discuss with the CM and decide on how much money allocated for SCP and TSP can be used for deemed expenditure.

''Whether 5 or 10 per cent needs to be fixed..as it is not fixed, there is a problem.'' Taking serious objection to Sriramulu's statement, several legislators, including those from BJP, asked why SCP and TSP amounts have to be used for deemed expenditure and demanded that he withdraw his statement. Though Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he would allow the issue to be discussed separately as the rules do not permit discussion during zero hour, opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the house.

Initially BJP MLAs M P Kumaraswamy, N Y Gopalakrishna and Harsh Vardhan too approached the well,but later went back. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said any move to divert SCP and TSP amount for deemed expenditure is a ''great injustice'' to people of the SC/ST community and there can be no compromise on it.

''We will not allow it to happen.If it is done, then the government will be anti SC/ST. Our party will strongly protest any such move,'' he said.

Though Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy tried to convince the legislators by stating that no decision had been taken and the government was ready for discussion, opposition members continued to protest from the well, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house for some time. As the house met again,Sriramulu said he was withdrawing his statement and on the issue of deemed expenditure, whatever has been happening in the last two-three years would continue.

''On removing the deemed expenditure, we will discuss in the House in the days to come and take a decision,'' he said. After the minister withdrew his statement, the House resumed with its other business.