BJP president J P Nadda offers puja at Kalighat temple

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:52 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda performed puja at the famous Kalighat temple in South Kolkata on Wednesday. Accompanied by BJP national general secretary and the partys Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, state president Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Rahul Sinha, Nadda visited Kalighat temple in the evening.
After the Puja, he offered ''aarati'' to Goddess Kali. The BJP leaders spent around half-an-hour in the temple.
Nadda is now in Kolkata on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP's activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the assembly election due in April-May next year..
