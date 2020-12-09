Left Menu
Romania's ruling Liberal Party will propose finance minister as PM - sources

U.S.-educated Citu, who has worked for the European Investment Bank and New Zealand's central bank, will have to put together a cabinet within 10 days of being nominated, and will then need to win a vote of confidence in parliament. Citu did not immediately comment.

Updated: 09-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) will propose Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister following a parliamentary election, two senior party sources said on Wednesday.

The centrist PNL, the USR-Plus party, and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR are in pole position to form a coalition government following Sunday's election in Romania, which is in the European Union and the NATO military alliance. Though the left-wing opposition PSD emerged as the single strongest party in the election, seen as pivotal for the country's future in the European mainstream, it failed to secure enough votes for a majority in parliament.

PNL leader Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister on Monday. He had held the post for just over a year. President Klaus Iohannis, a PNL ally, is likely to invite political parties for consultations on forming a government in coming days. He is widely expected to endorse Citu after the PNL puts his name forward during the consultations.

"It's going to be Florin Citu, as being the most suitable candidate for this demanding post," one PNL official told Reuters. The second said the Citu had emerged as the first choice ahead of several other candidates, including retired army general Nicolae Ciuca. U.S.-educated Citu, who has worked for the European Investment Bank and New Zealand's central bank, will have to put together a cabinet within 10 days of being nominated, and will then need to win a vote of confidence in parliament.

Citu did not immediately comment. He has said the Romanian economy will grow by at least 4% in 2021 and entirely recover this year's losses triggered by restrictions to contain the new coronavirus. Economists say fiscal largesse by leftist-led cabinets over the past decade has brought Romania to the brink of losing its investment-grade status and has failed to produce much improvement in its health service, one of the worst in Europe.

Pundits expect the vote of confidence to take place by Dec. 23.

