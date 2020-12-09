Left Menu
TMC to release 'report card' on 10 years of Mamata govt

A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 assembly polls, the report card will aim at informing the people of the state about various developmental projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.The partys top brass will be present at the release of the TMC Report Card- Ten Years of Development.

The Trinamool Congress will on Thursday release a 'report card' on its 10-year rule in West Bengal, with an eye on the state elections that are likely to be held early next year. A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 assembly polls, the report card will aim at informing the people of the state about various developmental projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.

The party's top brass will be present at the release of the ''TMC Report Card- Ten Years of Development''. ''Senior party leaders and ministers will be present at the event to elaborate on the ten years of development in Bengal. Various policies taken up by the state government and its success rate will be discussed during the release of the report card,'' the leader said.

''The report card will state the facts and figures about what we did in the last ten years and about various steps taken by the government to improve governance,'' another TMC leader said. The TMC was voted to power in 2011, uprooting the 34- year-old Left Front government in the state.

