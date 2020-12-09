Left Menu
COVID-19 positive people will be allowed to vote in Zilla Panchayat Elections in Goa

COVID-19 positive people will be allowed to vote on December 12 during the zila panchayat elections in the last hour of voting while wearing full PPE gear, State Election Commission has said.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 positive people will be allowed to vote on December 12 during the zila panchayat elections in the last hour of voting while wearing full PPE gear, State Election Commission has said. According to SEC guidelines, COVID positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm to 5 pm.

The guidelines said all voters will be thermally screened for the temperature at the entry of the polling station, steps will be taken to maintain social distancing and hand sanitisers should be made available at the entrance of polling stations. It said large gatherings outside the distribution centre, collection centre, and counting centres and inside the counting halls will not be allowed. (ANI)

