Guj: Chief officers of 51 municipalities asked to handle daily work

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked the chief officers of 51 municipalities in Gujarat to handle the day-to-day work until elections are held to these civic bodies, an official release said on Wednesday. The five-year term of elected representatives of these 51 municipalities will end shortly, but no decision has been taken yet about the elections due to the coronavirus concerns.

Therefore, the CM has asked their chief officers to handle the day-to-day work, it said. Chief officers, however, can not take any policy decision during this period.

These municipalities include Dholka and Viramgam in Ahmedabad district, Nadiad and Kapadvanj in Kheda, Deesa and Palanpur in Banaskantha and Mehsana, Kadi, Unjha and Visnagar municipalities of Mehsana district..