Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19. Taking to Twitter, Disale, 32, said late on Wednesday night that he and his wife have tested positive for the infection.

''My wife and I have tested COVID-19 positive. We are following the medical advice and resting at home in isolation with mild symptoms. I urge everyone who has been in contact with me to take necessary precautions. Thank you for all your support,'' he said on the micro-blogging site. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale, a resident of Solapur district, had met several prominent personalities, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

His family member said that he started feeling unwell a couple of days back and visited Barshi rural hospital in Solapur district where he and his wife tested positive. ''None of his other family members has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Both Disale and his wife have mild symptoms and they have isolated themselves at their home,'' he said.

Disale, who teaches at a state government school in rural Solapur, had hit the headlines when he won the international award having a prize money of USD 1 million (around Rs 7 crore). He had met the governor on Tuesday and the CM and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday in Mumbai.

Last week, BJP leader Pravin Darekar had visited Disale's home to felicitate him on his achievement. The ZP primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with less than 2,000 people, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education.

Disale has said he will share 50 per cent of the prize money among his fellow finalists..