Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJP complaint cited a video clip circulating on social media purportedly showing the Deputy Chief Minister and Pathak outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence where the mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have been staging an indefinite dharna.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:22 IST
The BJP's Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a ''conspiracy'' to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a statement, rubbished the allegation and said the BJP has a habit of mixing random audio clips with random video clips to ''defame and malign'' the image of the people.

The BJP complaint cited a video clip circulating on social media purportedly showing the Deputy Chief Minister and Pathak outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence where the mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have been staging an indefinite dharna. ''A Delhi BJP delegation filed a complaint at the DCP office against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak for the conspiracy to kill the mayors,'' the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra, who was part of the delegation, alleged, ''Entire Delhi has seen the video in which Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak is publicly saying that he will kill the corporation leaders and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia standing next to him is calming him saying that there is media around.'' Earlier, a complaint was lodged by BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar at Civil Lines on Tuesday. Pathak said the BJP was trying to divert people's attention from the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's three farm laws.

''But they cannot divert attention from the issue of farmers. If they think that they will do all this to divert attention from the farm laws issue, then they are wrong,'' he asserted. ''Who are we to beat the mayors? However, owing to the things they have done in Delhi, the people of Delhi will definitely beat them,'' he said.

The municipal leaders are staging the dharna demanding that the Delhi government pay ''unpaid'' dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the civic bodies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the protest as an ''excuse'' and said the BJP's aim is to ''harass'' Kejriwal and ''distract'' the people's attention from the ongoing protests by farmers against the Centre's three farm laws.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

