Mexican Senate passes cash-buying law, angering central bank

The Bank of Mexico had flagged concerns over the bill and board member Gerardo Esquivel quickly criticized its passage. "(It's) regrettable the Senate approved reforms to the Bank of Mexico law which put the international reserves at risk and undermine the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico," Esquivel said on Twitter, urging the lower house to remedy the situation.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:30 IST
Mexico's Senate approved a controversial law on Wednesday that would oblige the central bank to buy up cash that commercial banks cannot return to the financial system, fanning concerns it could end up taking in laundered money from drug cartels. Pitched by the party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as a way to help migrants pass on cash that financial controls have made it tougher for them to unload, the bill has caused strong friction with the central bank over its autonomy.

The initiative, which must now pass to the lower house, has stirred up unease in the finance industry, which is mindful of the risk of being caught handling cash of illicit origin. The Bank of Mexico had flagged concerns over the bill and board member Gerardo Esquivel quickly criticized its passage.

"(It's) regrettable the Senate approved reforms to the Bank of Mexico law which put the international reserves at risk and undermine the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico," Esquivel said on Twitter, urging the lower house to remedy the situation. Later, the central bank issued a blunt statement, warning that the bill could get Mexican financial institutions into trouble and spread "contagion" to the Bank of Mexico.

"The draft law would oblige the central bank to carry out high-risk operations that could compromise the availability of the international reserves and the fulfillment of its constitutional mandate," the bank said. Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement party denies the bill could compromise the central bank and says it will help poor migrant families disadvantaged by the financial system.

But critics say that even if well-intentioned, the bill risks putting the central bank on a slippery slope to increasing interference from lawmakers eager to make more use of it.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

