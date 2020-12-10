Dilip Ghosh writes to Amit Shah over 'security lapses' during Nadda's visit to Bengal

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging security lapses during party national president J P Nadda's ongoing tour of the state. Ghosh, in his letter, claimed that the ''police allowed a mob of around 200 people, carrying bamboo sticks, to raise slogans, demonstrate and show black flags to Nadda'' during his programme on Wednesday in Hastings area of the city.

He also said that people were not stopped from getting close to the vehicle of Nadda, who enjoys Z-category security cover. According to Ghosh, the police failed to provide a smooth passage to Nadda's convoy, when it was moving around in the city.

Earlier on Thursday, stones were hurled at Nadda's convoy when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour from here. Ghosh had said in the letter that party workers have information that TMC supporters will be organising multiple protests on Thursday when he visits Diamond Harbour area in neighbouring South 24 Parganas.

He had urged Shah to issue directives to the state home secretary to provide adequate security cover during Nadda's visit to Diamond Harbour..