EU Commissioner McGuinness says 'there is a deal to be done' with UK

Ireland's European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness on Thursday said she believed "there is a deal to be done" with Britain in trade talks in the coming days but that it was impossible to predict if negotiations would be successful.

"I hope that we all get a Christmas present over the weekend. An early one. And that there is a trade agreement, because I think from all our sides ... that would be the best possible outcome," McGuinness, commissioner for financial services, told Ireland's RTE radio.